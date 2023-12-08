HamberMenu
Pawan Kalyan is ‘political contractor’: Gudivada Amarnath

Pawan Kalyan has no reason behind his political ambition. He shuttles between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and has two different versions for the two Telugu speaking States: Gudivada Amarnath

December 08, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Gudivada Amarnath. File

Gudivada Amarnath. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Taking strong exception to Pawan Kalyan’s tirade against Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting in Visakhapatnam, on December 7, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that Mr. Kalyan is nothing but a ‘political contractor’ shifting between regions and political parties and he has no right to speak about the CM, as he barely lives for a few days in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, on December 8, he said, “Pawan has no reason behind his political ambition. He shuttles between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and has two different versions for the two Telugu speaking States. “When he was campaigning in Telangana for his party in the recent elections, he was speaking as he hails from that place and when he speaks in A.P., he becomes a part of Andhra. It is playing two different characters for two different movies. He does not understand that movie making is different from hardcore politics and running a State,” he said.

Telangana Assembly election results 2023 | Congress breaks Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s decade-long hold over Telangana with big wins

After contesting in the recent polls in Telangana, he [Pawan] should realise his market standing. In total, he could barely garner about 4,000 votes. In fact, Mr. Kalyan should understand that Sirisha who is known as ‘barrelakka’ in Telangana has a better election result, though she had lost in the race.

He questioned Mr. Kalyan to pinpoint his own constituency. “Some time I wonder if Gajuwaka is his [Pawan Kalyan] constituency or Bhimavaram. Because he hails from none of the places and has no affinity towards them,” said Mr. Amarnath.

He also challenged the Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief to talk to the Union Government and stall the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. “At the meeting he said that if he had one MP in the Parliament, then he would have strongly pitched against the privatisation move. Well, nothing is lost, he can even do it now, as he is very close to the BJP and they already have an alliance,” he said.

Mr. Amarnath also said that the stand of Mr. Kalyan in Visakhapatnam and north Andhra, at times baffle him. “Both the JSP and the Telugu Desam Party want Visakhapatnam to grow, but they are against all forms of development. Visakhapatnam is the growth engine and will lead the way,” he said.

Referring to a question on Uddanam, the IT Minister said that the hospital will be opened shortly.

