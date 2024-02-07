Passengers at receiving end with frequent cancellations, diversion of trains by SCR, ECoR

February 07, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The frequent cancellation or diversion of trains at the eleventh hour, either due to safety works or otherwise, has not only caused untold hardship to passengers but also resulted in colossal losses to the railways. The total loss between April and December, 2023, is estimated at ₹95 crore.

This loss is only in the reserved segment, if the unreserved passengers are taken into account, the loss would be much higher. South Central Railway (SCR) alone has diverted a total of 1,440 passenger trains between April and Dec 31, 2023, according to information obtained under the RTI by Kanchumurthi Eswar, secretary, Duvvada Railway Users Association.

The loss to SCR due to the cancellation of trains in the reserved segment is to the tune of ₹54,73,85,838, and due to the diversion of trains, is estimated at ₹5,48,99,913 from April to December 2023. The total revenue loss suffered by SCR is about ₹60.22 crore.

Similarly, the loss suffered by East Coast Railway (ECoR) due to the cancellation of trains is ₹35,37,61,642 during April and December 2023.

The frequent cancellation of highly patronised express trains as also passenger trains, which are utilised by daily passengers to commute to cities like Visakhapatnam, for work from nearby towns is getting passengers on their nerves.

Monthly Season Ticket-holders (MST) like students, employees and businesses prefer trains to avoid city traffic and reach their colleges and work spots on time. Due to the cancellation of these trains, they are losing money as they purchase tickets in advance. The cancellations are announced at the eleventh hour, forcing them to look for alternative means of transport, paying high fares.

The cancelled trains include: Visakhapatnam - Guntur Simhadri Express (train no. 17239/40), AC Double Decker UDAY Express (train no. 22701/02), Machilipatnam to Visakhapatnam (train no. 17219/220), Kakinada port to Visakhapatnam (train no. 17267/68), Tirupati to Visakhapatnam (train no. 22707/708), Ratnachal Express from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada (train no.12717/18), Garibrath Express Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad (train no. 12739/40), Janmabhoomi Express from Visakhapatnam to Lingampalli (train no. 12805/06) in both directions.

“Instead of complete cancellation, the rakes of the cancelled trains could have been used by partial cancellation like short-termination/short origination of the trains to avoid unnecessary hassles to reserved passengers, says Katam SS Chandra Rao, honorary president of the Duvvada Railway Users Association.

The loss on this account to the railways, when all other zones are considered, can well be imagined. The railway authorities concerned do not seem to be bothered.

Whose loss is it anyway?