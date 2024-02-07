GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passengers at receiving end with frequent cancellations, diversion of trains by SCR, ECoR

Frequent cancellations and diversions of trains result in losses to SCR and ECoR to the tune of around ₹95 crore in only nine months

February 07, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
East Coast Railway (ECoR) suffers losses to the tune of₹35,37,61,642 during April and December 2023, due to cancellation of trains.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) suffers losses to the tune of₹35,37,61,642 during April and December 2023, due to cancellation of trains. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The frequent cancellation or diversion of trains at the eleventh hour, either due to safety works or otherwise, has not only caused untold hardship to passengers but also resulted in colossal losses to the railways. The total loss between April and December, 2023, is estimated at ₹95 crore.

This loss is only in the reserved segment, if the unreserved passengers are taken into account, the loss would be much higher. South Central Railway (SCR) alone has diverted a total of 1,440 passenger trains between April and Dec 31, 2023, according to information obtained under the RTI by Kanchumurthi Eswar, secretary, Duvvada Railway Users Association.

The loss to SCR due to the cancellation of trains in the reserved segment is to the tune of ₹54,73,85,838, and due to the diversion of trains, is estimated at ₹5,48,99,913 from April to December 2023. The total revenue loss suffered by SCR is about ₹60.22 crore.

Similarly, the loss suffered by East Coast Railway (ECoR) due to the cancellation of trains is ₹35,37,61,642 during April and December 2023.

The frequent cancellation of highly patronised express trains as also passenger trains, which are utilised by daily passengers to commute to cities like Visakhapatnam, for work from nearby towns is getting passengers on their nerves.

Monthly Season Ticket-holders (MST) like students, employees and businesses prefer trains to avoid city traffic and reach their colleges and work spots on time. Due to the cancellation of these trains, they are losing money as they purchase tickets in advance. The cancellations are announced at the eleventh hour, forcing them to look for alternative means of transport, paying high fares.

The cancelled trains include: Visakhapatnam - Guntur Simhadri Express (train no. 17239/40), AC Double Decker UDAY Express (train no. 22701/02), Machilipatnam to Visakhapatnam (train no. 17219/220), Kakinada port to Visakhapatnam (train no. 17267/68), Tirupati to Visakhapatnam (train no. 22707/708), Ratnachal Express from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada (train no.12717/18), Garibrath Express Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad (train no. 12739/40), Janmabhoomi Express from Visakhapatnam to Lingampalli (train no. 12805/06) in both directions.

“Instead of complete cancellation, the rakes of the cancelled trains could have been used by partial cancellation like short-termination/short origination of the trains to avoid unnecessary hassles to reserved passengers, says Katam SS Chandra Rao, honorary president of the Duvvada Railway Users Association.

The loss on this account to the railways, when all other zones are considered, can well be imagined. The railway authorities concerned do not seem to be bothered.

Whose loss is it anyway?

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / indian railways

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.