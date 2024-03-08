Passengers appreciate prompt response of Waltair Division officials in arranging a special train in lieu of cancelled Vande Bharat

March 08, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM:

The cancellation of train no. 20833 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat at the eleventh hour on March 08 has, no doubt, irked passengers. But, the prompt response of the officials in arranging a special train, in less than two hours, drew the appreciation of the passengers.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, ADRM Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other senior officials rushed to the railway station and interacted with the passengers and told them that technical issues had led to the malfunctioning of AC in eight coaches of Vande Bharat.

A special train (01833) was arranged from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad at short notice. The special train had a composition of 13 III AC, 2 II AC, 2 Sleeper class and one generator power car with the same stoppages as that of 20833 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat express.

B. Ravindra Kumar, a resident of Madhavadhara VUDA Colony, went to drop his wife Vijaya Bharati at the railway station as she had to take the 20833 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat, which was scheduled to leave at 5.45 a.m. on Friday.

Being a working woman, she planned to go on a short trip to her native place, near Vijayawada, as the Maha Shivaratri and the weekend holidays came in handy. Mr. Ravindra Kumar and Ms. Bharathi were not alone, there were hundreds of other passengers, who were fretting and fuming at the cancellation of the semi-high speed train at the eleventh hour.

Their anger, however, turned into surprise and joy at the arrival of senior officials within a short time and assuring them that alternative arrangements are being made to run a special train.

“We reached the railway station at 5.30 a.m. An announcement was made that due to technical reasons the Vande Bharat coaches would be placed late on the platform. Around 6.30 a.m., another announcement was made that the train is being cancelled. We were at our wits end, as the Janmabhoomi Express had left a little while earlier,” says Mr Ravindra Kumar.

“Our hopes were revived as another announcement was made that a special train is being arranged in lieu of the cancelled train. The Vande Bharat passengers were asked to cancel their tickets and take full refund of the fare. They could buy general tickets, and board I AC, II AC or Sleeper Class provided in the special train and pay the difference of amount in the train itself.”

“Special counters were opened for the cancellation and issue of fresh tickets. Over a dozen officials monitored the situation as the entire work was done seamlessly in less than an hour. The special train left at 7.40 a.m. I went and appreciated the DRM for the prompt action taken by the Indian Railways and this coming from a public sector organisation is commendable,” Mr. Ravindra Kumar, who has taken voluntary retirement as a General Manager of BSNL told The Hindu.