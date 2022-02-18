Overseas education consultancy opens branch in Vizag

A branch of Exella Education Group, an overseas education consultants, was inaugurated by MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana at Dwarakanagar here on Friday.

Group chairman Aravind Arasavilli said that the new branch would cater to the needs of students from north Andhra, who plan to go abroad for higher studies. General manager Shekar said that the group has its head office in the USA and branches in Hyderabad, Guntur and Vijayawada. The overseas education aspirants would also be given training to deal with Visa and job interviews.

CEO Soujanya Ramsetti was present.

