GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 97% coverage in pulse polio drive in GVMC limits

March 04, 2024 11:18 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
A child being administered polio drops at a pulse polio camp in Visakhapatnam.

A child being administered polio drops at a pulse polio camp in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Over 97 % of children between zero and five years of age were administered pulse polio vaccine under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits as part of Pulse Polio Immunisation drive on Sunday.

As per official information, of the 1,91,930 children in the GVMC limits, as many as 1,81,891 children were administered polio drops at 80 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs).

The district administration had set up 1,002 polio booths, 74 mobile units. Over 4,200 vaccinators and 90 supervising staff worked for the programme.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated the programme along with the District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) Jagadeeswara Rao in a UPHC near Resapuvanipalem. Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari administered polio drops to the children at Arilova, while GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma along with his spouse administered polio drops to their daughter in a UPHC near Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.