Over 80% of students attend school on reopening day in Visakhapatnam district

Children are very happy to meet their friends and teachers

Students of Queen Mary High School going to school in the One Town area in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Children are very happy to meet their friends and teachers

After almost two months, the government schools were reopened in the district on Tuesday.

Dressed up neatly in uniforms, students were seen leaving to schools in the morning. Being the first day, a number of parents have dropped their children. They were seen advising their children to keep wearing masks and follow precautions with COVID-19 cases rising once again. Children were seen happy meeting their friends and teachers after a brief gap.

“The joy of attending physical classes is something which the children cannot get in online classes. My son Hari was excited since the last two days to carry a bag once again and meet his friends,” said R Ashok, a parent who has dropped his kid in a school at MVP Colony.

Some parents said that the schools could be once again closed due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

According to District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala, the attendance percentage on the first day of reopening of school was very good. About 80 to 90% of students have attended classes in all the schools, she said.

‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’

District-level ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ programme was launched in Pendurthi. Students will receive the bags and other essentials till July 30, she said.

“We have pre-planned the distribution programme in all the schools. Parents will be given tokens and will be asked to come on that particular day. Before starting hours of the school, we will distribute it to the parents by taking fingerprint identification scan of mothers. The new admissions will receive the kits by August 15,” she said.

Three school buses seized

Officials from the Transport Department organised a special drive and conducted raids to check school buses which are plying with students without having fitness certificates in the district.

Led by Deputy Transport Commissioner, G.C. Raja Ratnam, the officials booked cases against three buses belonging to three private schools. They have also seized the buses.

Mr. Raja Ratnam said that the inspections would continue.