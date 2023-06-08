HamberMenu
Over 10,000 children took part in 363 summer camps organised by GVMC, says Vizag Mayor

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that it felt good that the summer coaching camps were organised after a brief lull due to the coronavirus pandemic

June 08, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Children getting ready for a performance at the valedictory of a summer camp at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Children getting ready for a performance at the valedictory of a summer camp at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

More than 10,000 children took part in 363 summer camps organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in 98 wards, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari has said.

Speaking at the valedictory of the GVMC summer coaching camps at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium on June 7 (Wednesday), the Mayor said that plans were afoot to construct more sports auditoriums in the city.

“Such summer camps are aimed at encouraging children to take up games, sports and other activities apart from studies,” she said.

Participating in the programme, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that it felt good that the summer coaching camps were organised after a brief lull due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma was also present on the occasion.

Students took part in a march past. Later, they were given certificates. GVMC corporators were also present.

