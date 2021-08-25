Outsourcing staff stage protest at Simhachalam

Temple Executive Officer promises to pay salary arrears within 10 days

Outsourcing staff of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, located atop Simhachalam hill, staged a protest on Wednesday alleging that the temple authorities terminated them from service without notice. They alleged that they were also not paid salaries for the past three months.

Devasthanam Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala said that the temple administration was ready to release the bills, if the contract agency, submitted the bills. In the past also, the contractor had not submitted the bills for three months. The problem was with the contract agency and has nothing to do with the temple authorities, she said.

Ms. Suryakala found fault with the outsourcing staff for staging the dharna, without any intimation to the temple officials. “The agency is not submitting the bills, though we are ready to pay. We have been asking the agency to submit the bills. We will arrange the pending pay within 10 days. Once the tender process is completed the outsourcing staff will be allotted to a new agency,” Ms. Suryakala told the media.

The outsourcing staff rejoined duties later in the day. They said that they had staged the protest as some persons had called them on their phones and encouraged them to stage the protest. They said that they had faith that the EO would solve the issue within 10 days.

Trust Board members Dinesh Raju and Surisetty Suribabu took the initiative in solving the problem in an amicable manner.