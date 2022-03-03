Opposition party leaders and members arrested to thwart ‘Chalo Andhra University’ programme

Members from Telugu Nadu Students Federation who had come in a two-wheeler rally near AU South Campus, were also arrested

Members from Telugu Nadu Students Federation who had come in a two-wheeler rally near AU South Campus, were also arrested

A large number of protestors from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), student union members and several members from AU alumni association who had arrived on the Andhra University campus to take part in "Chalo Andhra University" programme were arrested by the city police here on March 3.

The protestors have been agitating for the last few days against the Andhra University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. PVGD Prasad Reddy, for alleged irregularities in the campus and for turning the campus into a political hub of the ruling YSR Congress party.

Members from Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) who had come in a two-wheeler rally near AU South Campus, were also arrested. Members of JSP were arrested near the engineering college campus gate.

Similarly, members from AISF who were assembling near the campus to take out a rally to campus were also arrested. Earlier, several TDP and JSP leaders were detained at their homes by the city police. Anticipating the protest and law and order issue, a large number of police were deployed on the AU Campus.

Police personnel from different wings such as Law & Order and Traffic were deployed at every 10 to 20 metres stretch, inside and outside the campus.

The police had closed all gates and did not allow any outsiders inside the campus, since morning. Only staff and students with valid ID cards were allowed.