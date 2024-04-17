GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Only Jagan government developed Srikakulam: Perada Tilak

April 17, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 07:59 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP candidate Perada Tilak, on Wednesday, said that Srikakulam district witnessed real progress only through Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government in the last five years, while alleging that Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu had done nothing to the district in the last ten years.

Addressing the media conference here, he said that Mulapeta sea port, dedicated water project for Uddanam region and construction of kidney research centre had become a reality due to Mr. Jagan’s initiatives. He said that people would not believe the promises made by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders in forthcoming general elections. YSRCP leaders Andhavarapu Suribabu, Mentada Swaroop, Chintada Ravikumar and others were present in the media conference.

