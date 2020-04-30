Visakhapatnam

One patient discharged in Visakhapatnam

The active cases in the district stand at three

One more COVID-19 patient was discharged from GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) after his reports tested negative on Wednesday, the State health bulletin said on Thursday.

With this, the total number of active cases in Visakhapatnam district stands at three. According to health officials, a 53-year old man from Akkayyapalem who had a travel history to New Delhi was tested positive three weeks ago, He was discharged on Wednesday after treatment. Three women patients are undergoing treated as of now.

Among the three, one woman from Thatichetlapalem was a close contact of Mumbai returnee, while another is a native of Tamil Nadu with a travel history to Delhi. She was tested positive 10 days ago. The third patient is from Kasimkota who had returned from Vijayawada recently.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 11:52:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/one-patient-discharged-in-visakhapatnam/article31476214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY