One patient discharged in Visakhapatnam

One more COVID-19 patient was discharged from GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) after his reports tested negative on Wednesday, the State health bulletin said on Thursday.
With this, the total number of active cases in Visakhapatnam district stands at three. According to health officials, a 53-year old man from Akkayyapalem who had a travel history to New Delhi was tested positive three weeks ago, He was discharged on Wednesday after treatment. Three women patients are undergoing treated as of now.
Among the three, one woman from Thatichetlapalem was a close contact of Mumbai returnee, while another is a native of Tamil Nadu with a travel history to Delhi. She was tested positive 10 days ago. The third patient is from Kasimkota who had returned from Vijayawada recently.
