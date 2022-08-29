Visakhapatnam

One dead, two injured as bike rams parked lorry in Visakhapatnam

One person died on the spot and two others were injured in a road accident, near Aganampudi, late on Sunday night.

According to the police, three persons on a two-wheeler rammed a parked lorry near a tyre puncture repair shop, reportedly at a high speed. The injured were shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Investigation is on.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2022 7:09:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/one-dead-two-injured-as-bike-rams-parked-lorry-in-visakhapatnam/article65826500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY