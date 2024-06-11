Official warns against illegal slaughter and transport of animals

Slaughter of animals in violation of rules and their illegal transport will attract provisions of the law. Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry D. Ramakrishna appealed to the people, in a statement on Tuesday, not to violate the animal welfare rules ahead of the Bakrid festival on June 17.

He warned that action would be initiated against those violating the rules under the AP Prevention and Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 1977, and Transport of Animals Rules, 1978, Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules, 2001, and Slaughter House Rules 2001.

He said that the Animal Husbandry Department was coordinating with the Police, Transport, Revenue and other departments to prevent violation of the rules. Orders have also been issued to officials of the Animal Husbandry Department in the district and Veterinary Assistant Surgeons to ensure strict implementation of the rules.