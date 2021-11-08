Number of people who got one dose of vaccine nears 50-lakh mark in Visakhapatnam

One death and 36 COVID-19 infections reported in 24 hours

The number of people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Visakhapatnam District is nearing the 50 lakh-mark.

According to the CoWIN Dashboard, as many as 49,43,615 persons have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Among them, 19,20,217 people have taken both the doses. The vaccination drive is being conducted at 140 sites in the district.

Statistics suggest that around 25.95 lakh people in the age group of 18 and 44 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, 16.13 lakh people aged between 45 and 60 years and 7.34 lakh people above 60 years of age have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, the district recorded 36 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,58,431. The death toll increased to 1,098 as one more person succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours. During the same period, 46 persons undergoing treatment for the infection recovered. The total number of recoveries increased to 1,56,611. The number of active cases stood at 722.