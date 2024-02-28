GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NSTL celebrates National Science Day in Visakhapatnam

February 28, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), research laboratory of the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDO), here celebrated National Science Day at Mohapatra Manasi Auditorium on Wednesday.

It is being observed every year on February 28, in honour of Indian physicist Sir CV Raman, who received the Nobel Prize in 1930 for his invention ‘Raman Effect’ on the same day in 1928.

Chief Guest Rear Admiral Nelson D’Souza, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam offered floral tributes to Sir CV Raman’s portrait, along with Abraham Varughese, Scientist & Director, NSTL.

Mr. Abraham Varughese said that science is an inseparable part of Indians with examples of famous Indian scientists right from Aryabhatta. He explained various advanced scientific applications in various fields. He felt that the theme of National Science Day 2024 ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’ is apt to NSTL, as the NSTL team is striving towards making India, in particular the Indian Navy, self-reliant through playing a vital role in developing state-of-the-art indigenous underwater weapons.

In his address, Rear Admiral Nelson D’Souza said spoke about the NSTL’s indigenous technologies in the development of torpedoes.

The Silicon Medal was awarded to Nabjyoti Sharma, Scientist ‘E’ for his work on “An AI-based Fault Diagnostic System for Rotating Machine Faults”.

