April 02, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 1993 batch IAS officer Kota Ravi, who hails from north coastal Andhra Pradesh, has taken charge as the Chief Secretary of Assam State government. His native place is Kotapadu village of Santhabommali mandal in Srikakulam district. He is an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer. He dis his education in government institutions from primary to intermediate level at Kothur Kotapadu, Dandugopalapuram and Tekkali in the district.