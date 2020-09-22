NOCs of Sravan Shipping cancelled

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner has cancelled the NOCs (no objection certificates) issued earlier to Sravan Shipping Services Private Limited for storing ammonium nitrate, at its warehouses located in Mindi, Visakhapatnam.
Earlier, a show-cause notice was served to the company with the clause to respond to the notice within seven days by the Police Commissioner, failing which the NOCs will be revoked ex parte.
The notice period was supposed to expire on September 18, and on September 17, the shipping company responded and sought more time citing inconveniences / difficulties on the grounds of widespread COVID-19 pandemic and that the company was working with skeleton staff and even that staff at PESO, Nagpur, were also not coming to the office.
The Police Commissioner has cancelled the NOCs citing gross violation of Ammonium Nitrate Rules of 2012, and further delay might hurt the interest of public peace and safety.
Earlier, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) had also issued a show cause notice to the firm for cancellation of environmental clearance (EC).
It is also learnt that the PESO, Nagpur, has revoked all the licences issued to Sravan Shipping Private Limited on Monday.
