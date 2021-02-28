Visakhapatnam

New office-bearers for CII Vizag Zone

D.K. Mohanty, Director (Commercial), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, has been appointed as the chairman of CII Visakhapatnam Zone for the year 2021-22.

Ragam Kishore, CEO and Director, Vizag Seaport Private Limited, will be the Vice Chairman.

This was announced by D. Ramakrishna, Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, here on Saturday.

After taking charge Mr. Mohanty said that he would focus on programmes which will bring the latest technology and best practices to further improve the businesses opportunities for the industry.

