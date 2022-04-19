Need for all stakeholders to understand benefits and risks of digital technologies, says CII-Andhra Pradesh chairman

Over 100 delegates from pharma sector take part in seminar

Over 100 delegates from pharma sector take part in seminar

A seminar on ‘Building sustainability, efficiency, resilience in the pharma industry through digitisation’ was organised jointly by CII Andhra Pradesh and the CII – CDT (CII – Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation), here on Tuesday.

The objective of the seminar was to help the pharma sector leverage the technology changes towards building profitability and sustainability and make them ready for the future.

In his welcome address, Neeraj Sarda, Chairman CII-A.P. and Deputy MD, Sarda Metals and Alloys Ltd., underlined the need for all stakeholders to understand the benefits and risks of digital technologies.

Anant Barbadikar, Jawahar Lal Nehru Pharma Manufacturers Association (JNPMA) and MD and COO-India operations, PharmaZell(India) Pvt. Ltd., spoke on the challenges being faced by the pharma sector.

Col. Suhail Zaidi(retd.), Head CII-CDT, spoke on the activities of CDT during the last one and half years to understand the problems being faced by the industry, especially the MSMEs, and to handhold them through various interventions.

The team from Schneider Electric Ranjana Sutar, Madhan Nagarajan, Karan Singh Matharu, Phanindar Yerukula and Ajay Karthi spoke on the offerings of their company for Pharma and Life Sciences industry.

Siva Kumar Gunturu, past chairman, CII, A.P. and CEO, Maple Software Pvt. Ltd, Col Sunil Kapila(retd.), Head of Engineering and Technology, Athenian Tech, A. Anjaneyulu, founder ESF Labs Ltd, PP Lal Krishna, vice-chairman, CII-Visakhapatnam and MD of Ramky Pharma City, spoke.

The Interactive seminar also witnessed case studies by speakers from the industry to help the pharma sector relate to the benefits of the technologies. The Q & A session enabled delegates to voice their concerns and seek solutions.

The seminar witnessed the participation of over 100 delegates from the pharma sector.