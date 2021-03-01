Visakhapatnam

National Science Day celebrated at AU

Andhra University celebrated National Science Day in the campus here on Sunday. AU Science and Technology Principal K. Srinivasa Rao paid floral tributes to statue of Indian Physicist C.V Raman and recalled the services of the Nobel laureate. He said that the country was competing with the world in new discoveries in the field of science. A webinar on the theme “Future of Science Technology & Innovation - Impact in education, Skill & Work” was organised on the occasion. Rector K. Samatha, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and others were present.

