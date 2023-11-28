National Commission for Backward Classes recommends inclusion of five castes from Andhra Pradesh in Central OBC list

November 28, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) on November 28 (Tuesday) recommended to the Union government to include Turpu Kapus, Kalinga Vysyas, Sistakaranalu, Sondi and Arava communities living in Andhra Pradesh in the Central list of OBCs.

The NCBC recommendation is a prerequisite for the inclusion of any caste in the Central OBC list. BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao met NCBC Chairman Hansraj Ahir in New Delhi and thanked him for acting on his request to include several backward castes from Andhra Pradesh in the Central list of OBCs.

Mr. Narasimha Rao has been raising the issues related to Central OBC reservations for Turpu Kapus, Kalingas, Vysyas, Sistakaranalu and Sondis, numbering over 40 lakh in the State, inside and outside the Parliament. He had also led delegations of leaders of these communities to Union Minister for Social Justice Virendra Kumar and the NCBC.

On Mr. Narasimha Rao’s initiative, a public hearing was held by the NCBC in New Delhi on September 13 in which a large number of representatives of these communities and political representatives participated, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Turpu Kapus have OBC reservation even now but that is limited only to Uttarandhra districts. With this recommendation, the OBC reservation for Turpu Kapus will be extended to all districts of Andhra Pradesh.

“The NCBC recommendation is a big step towards achieving reservations for these extremely backward castes in Central government jobs and Central educational institutions,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.