Nara Bhuvaneswari concludes ‘Nijam Gelavali’ yatra in combined Visakhapatnam district

March 01, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, completed her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme in combined Visakhaptnam district here on Friday. In the last three days, she visited houses of 16 TDP activists in Visakhapatnam ASR and Anakapalli districts, who lost lives when Mr. Naidu was jailed in the alleged skill development scam last year. On Friday, she visited houses of three TDP activists under Yelamanchali Assembly constituency. Paying floral tributes to the activists who died, Ms Bhuvaneswari assured all help to the bereaved families from the party. She also provided financial aid to them. During her visit to an activist Apparao’s house at Munagapaka mandal, she found that his daughter Sunitha had discontinued her studies due to financial issues. Ms Bhuvaneswari assured to provide education to Sunitha through NTR Trust. She later interacted with women and other party workers in the village.