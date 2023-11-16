HamberMenu
Nadendla Manohar is Katappa for Pawan Kalyan, says Gudivada Amarnath

Manohar has backstabbed the JSP president by making him forge an alliance with the TDP, says the IT Minister

November 16, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath | Photo Credit: File Photo

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has said that Jana Sena Party Political Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar is trying to mislead the people by making false allegations against Andhra Pradesh government and ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) that land parcels are being handed over to one group of investors for setting up industries.

Describing Mr. Manohar as ‘Kattappa (of the movie Baahubali) for JSP president Pawan Kalyan’, the Minister termed the allegations as ‘baseless’. “The script for this was written by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. Mr. Naidu had backstabbed TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao. Mr. Manohar’s father had also backstabbed NTR before that by seizing power from him through a coup,” said Mr. Amarnath.

Mr. Amarnath alleged that Mr. Manohar backstabbed JSP president Pawan Kalyan by making him forge an alliance with the TDP.

Refuting the allegations made by the BJP leaders, Mr. Amarnath said that Andhra Pradesh was paying taxes to the Centre, and hence the State was entitled to receive its share of funds.

