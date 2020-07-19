Mystery shrouds youth’s death

A 19-year-old youth was found dead beside a road at Gamparai village under Pedabayalu police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as V. Radha Krishna of Gamparai village in Pedabayalu mandal in the district.
According to the police, Radha Krishna was allegedly addicted to ganja and alcohol.
On Saturday night, he left home and did not return.
As per the complaint given by the family members, some youth, who used to consume liquor with Radha Krishna, were suspected to have reportedly beaten him up and threw him beside the road.
Police said that the youth had injury marks on his head apart from bruises all over his body, to which he might have succumbed.
Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and investigation is on.
