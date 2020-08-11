Visakhapatnam

Mystery shrouds death of youth

Mystery shrouded the death of a 19-year old Dalit youth, G. Kishore, whose body was found in a local tank, in Narsipatnam on Monday night. Members of various Dalit groups and locals staged a protest demanding that the police arrest the accused.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of SC Colony, Narsipatnam.

Some relatives alleged that a lady home guard and two more allegedly murdered Kishore and dumped the body in the tank. A case was registered and investigation is on.

