Multidisciplinary research will be encouraged in AU, says Vice-Chancellor

Senate approves merger of HRM Department with the Department of Commerce and Management Studies

The Department of Human Resource Management (HRM) was merged with the Department of Commerce and Management Studies in Andhra University. The Academic Senate approved the merger during its meeting which was held here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, who presided over the meeting, said that the varsity is committed to uphold the academic and research standards. He said that the university has been entering into collaborations with industries and international universities. He said that trans-disciplinary and multidisciplinary research would be encouraged in the varsity. Prof. Prasad Reddy said that more emphasis would be laid on communication skills to make the students employable.

Massive Open Online Courses

During the meet, the senate has decided to introduce Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) in Arts, Commerce, Science, Pharmacy and Engineering courses. The senate has also decided to start PG Diploma in Child Psychology, enhance seats in M.Sc., botany course from 44 to 88, introduce Intellectual Property Rights as credit course in Computer Science and Information Technology and enhance seats in Integrated Engineering Course in Computer Sciences.

Prof. Prasad Reddy said that South Asia LPG company has come forward to build and transfer a ladies hostel for women, at an estimated cost of ₹2.7 crore for which the foundation stone was laid during July. The HPCL has come forward and agreed to establish two e-seminar halls at the engineering college at a cost of ₹60 lakh. An alumnus from Electrical Engineering Department who is serving as a top executive in a company, has come forward to build the first floor space of 25,000 sft at an estimated cost of ₹2.5 crore, he said.

Vice-Chairman, A.P. State Council of Higher Education, K. Ramamohana Rao, former Vice-Chancellors, Rector, Registrar, Principals and others were present.