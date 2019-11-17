‘Move’ to sell lands to fund welfare schemes faulted

Senior TDP leader and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said on Saturday that the State was witnessing flight of capital and loss of employment because of the YSRCP government adopting the reverse tenders system and stopping the development of Amaravati and other major projects.

In a press release, Mr. Ramakrishnudu, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, accused the YSRCP of resorting to the politics of vengeance. “The government will go bankrupt if the lands belonging to it are sold. To say that the purpose is to utilise the sale proceeds for the welfare schemes is nothing but cheating the poor people,” he said.

“The government has plans to sell off lands, which proves its inefficiency,” he observed.

Sand shortage

Mr. Ramakrishnudu stated that sand scarcity was artificially created to benefit vested interests, and the government was passing time with false claims that the steps taken had eased the problem.

“There is an yawning gap between what Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said about Navaratnalu schemes and the manner and extent to which they are implemented,” he stated.