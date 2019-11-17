Visakhapatnam

‘Move’ to sell lands to fund welfare schemes faulted

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu  

more-in

Senior TDP leader and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said on Saturday that the State was witnessing flight of capital and loss of employment because of the YSRCP government adopting the reverse tenders system and stopping the development of Amaravati and other major projects.

In a press release, Mr. Ramakrishnudu, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, accused the YSRCP of resorting to the politics of vengeance. “The government will go bankrupt if the lands belonging to it are sold. To say that the purpose is to utilise the sale proceeds for the welfare schemes is nothing but cheating the poor people,” he said.

“The government has plans to sell off lands, which proves its inefficiency,” he observed.

Sand shortage

Mr. Ramakrishnudu stated that sand scarcity was artificially created to benefit vested interests, and the government was passing time with false claims that the steps taken had eased the problem.

“There is an yawning gap between what Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said about Navaratnalu schemes and the manner and extent to which they are implemented,” he stated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2019 1:19:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/move-to-sell-lands-to-fund-welfare-schemes-faulted/article29994936.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY