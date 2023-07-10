MoUs signed at GIS are bearing fruits, says IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath

July 10, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that several memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed by the State government in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) held in March in Visakhapatnam are being implemented.

He was addressing a press conference here after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of three hotels by Oberoi Group, at Gandikota in YSR district on Sunday. Among the three, one of the hotels is going to be constructed at Annavaram village under the Bheemunipatnam constituency in Visakhapatnam district.

The Minister said that Oberoi Group investing in Visakhapatnam would give a boost to tourism in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

During the GIS, investments worth about ₹13 lakh crore were brought to Andhra Pradesh, and the projects would generate six lakh jobs in Visakhapatnam, which would be a hub for Tourism and IT sectors.

He also said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also asked them to explore the opportunity to establish a star hotel in Araku which has been gaining tourism prominence in the State.

The Minister also said that the State government has taken investments as a priority. On July 11 (Tuesday), a State Investment Board Promotion (SIBP) meeting will be organised to discuss the status of investments.

On July 12 (Wednesday), during the cabinet meeting, there would be discussions again on the investment, and key decisions are likely to be taken, he said, adding that soon, the Chief Minister will be starting a unit of Dixon, which manufactures TV panels at Kadapa.

“Even before conducting GIS, we scrutinised all the possible MoUs. We signed MoUs only with those who we believed could ground the projects. People are seeing the results now,” he said.

The Minister also said that K. Pawan Kalyan was organising success rallies even before the elections. Recently, he conducted part one of the ‘Varahi Yatra’, and now he has started the second part.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan should remember that this is politics, not a web series on any OTT platform. He may be a hero in movies but is a side hero in politics. When your party workers are trying to make you a hero, you want to make Mr. Chandrababu Naidu a hero. You do not understand that Mr. Naidu is a villain in A.P. politics,” he commented.