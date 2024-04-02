GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Month-long Waltair Division sports festival from April 5

DRM Saurabh Prasad releases poster of event which will see 13 events for men and eight for women employees respectively

April 02, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, who is also the Waltair East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA) President, released a poster on the first Waltair Division Sports Festival along with ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other officials, here on Tuesday.

Sports Officer Pravin Bhati (Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer), Sports Advisor A.K. Moharana (Senior Divisional Engineer Coordination), Joint Sports Officer B. Avinash (DEE/OP), Assistant Sports Officer Avatapalli Avinash, General Secretary of ECoRSA Reddy Srinivasa Rao and other dignitaries were present.

The month-long sports event will be held from April 5 to May 9. There will be 13 events for men and eight for women employees. In all, 20 teams comprising of railway employees working at various places in the division like Araku, Damanjodi, Koraput, Kirandul, Bacheli, Rayagada, Palasa and Srikakulam would participate in the sports festival.

The departments participating in the sports event are Medical, Operating, Engineering, Commercial, Electrical, Mechanical, Personnel, Construction, Telecom, Mechanical (DLS), Electrical (OP), Electrical (TRS), Electrical (TRD), RPF, Safety and Stores.

Competitions will be held in football, volleyball, athletics, weightlifting, table tennis, shuttle badminton, ball badminton, chess, carom, lawn tennis, kabaddi, body building and cricket for men, and weight lifting, kabaddi, chess, table tennis, volleyball, carroms, shuttle badminton and athletics for women employees.

