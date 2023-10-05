HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi govt. writes off ₹16 lakh crore loans of private investors but has no money for VSP, says Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary calls upon people to oust the BJP government at the Centre in 2024 for its ‘‘anti-PSU stance”

October 05, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, State secretary Srinivasa Rao, party leaders K. Lokanadham and Ch. Narasinga Rao hold their hands aloft at a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, State secretary Srinivasa Rao, party leaders K. Lokanadham and Ch. Narasinga Rao hold their hands aloft at a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAJU V

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has called upon people to defeat the BJP in the 2024 elections, if it fails to revoke its decision on the strategic sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), and think of alternative plans to put the plant on the road to recovery and profits.

Addressing a public meeting at Kurmannapalem, here on Thursday evening, Mr. Yechury alleged that the Modi government had written off loans to the tune of ₹16 lakh crore taken by “private investors and allowed them to escape abroad”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was against waiving off the loans taken by VSP, and allocating mines to the plant as such a step would put the plant back on road to profits and prevent its sale. This makes it evident that the sale was meant to benefit the corporate groups.

He recalled the prolonged struggle by farmers, which had forced Mr. Modi to revoke the decision on farm laws. He advised the VSP workers to continue their 966-day agitation till the BJP government revoked its decision. He assured the workers that the CPI(M) would not only stand with them till the end but also rope in the support of the INDIA alliance to make the Centre revoke its decision.

Mr. Yechury recalled the struggles by the CPI(M), when proposals for the privatisation of the public sector BHPV came up during the UPA regime in the past. “We had suggested the merger of BHPV with the public sector BHEL, and they did it. Now, both the PSUs have benefited from the merger. Similarly, we had suggested takeover of the public sector Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) by the Defence sector.”

Terming people as the ‘owners’ of PSUs, Mr. Yechury said the governments were only empowered to act as ‘managers’ but have no right to sell them. He said: “If they sell PSUs, the people can defeat them in elections.” He alleged that the BJP government was mortgaging the interests of the nation to capitalists. For the first time after Independence, unemployment was at its peak and prices of essential commodities were skyrocketing, he said.

The BJP government had spent ₹4,100 crore for the campaign on promoting the G-20 meeting in Delhi alone. These included erection of 800 billboards with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao wondered how Mr. Modi, who couldn’t run a steel plant, rule the nation. He also made a dig at the ruling YSRCP, Opposition TDP and the JSP for failing to pull up the Centre on the VSP issue.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / political parties / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.