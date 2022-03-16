Mock Parliament organised at Bullayya College in Vizag

NEP, abolition of Article 370 discussed

NEP, abolition of Article 370 discussed

A ‘mock Parliament’ session was conducted by the Department of Social Sciences at Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College on Wednesday.

The students actively enacted the proceedings of Parliament and debated on various contemporary issues such as permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), farm bills, abolition of Article 370, National Education Policy, electoral bonds and development in North-east States.

Various sessions such as question hour and zero hour followed in the four-hour long mock session.

Inaugurating the session, secretary and correspondent of the college Dr. G. Madhu Kumar said that students should indulge in healthy debate and have a good understanding on the functioning of the Parliament. Principal of the college G.S.K. Chakravarthy was present.