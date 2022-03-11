Missing Visakhapatnam fishermen traced near Vizianagaram

Three fishermen from Jalaripeta area of Visakhapatnam, who had ventured into the sea for fishing on Wednesday reportedly went missing at sea off the coast of Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Fortunately, the fisherfolk were traced off the coast in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

According to the police, a group of three fishermen from Jalaripeta sailed out on a motorised boat for fishing on Wednesday morning and they didn’t return to the shore on the same day. Frightened about their whereabouts, the family members of the fishermen lodged a missing complaint with coastal security police in Visakhapatnam. The police said that the trio struggled to reach the shore after a mechanical failure and they finally managed to reach the shore at Chintapalle.