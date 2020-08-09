Visakhapatnam

Minor girl allegedly raped by father

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father at Appannapalem area under Pendurthy police station limits in the city. The incident came to light on Sunday, after the family members of the girl lodged a complaint with the police, after they came to know that she was pregnant.

Pendurthy police registered a case. The case has been forwarded to Disha police station.

More details are yet to be ascertained. Investigation is on.

