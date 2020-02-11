MEPMA resource persons seek pending honorarium

Andhra Pradesh Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) Resource Person Employees’ Union staged a protest at the GVMC office on Monday, seeking payment of honorarium which has been pending for 14 months.

They also demanded that the GO issued on payment of salary of ₹10,000 be implemented and the ceiling of 40 years age limit and three-year tenure be lifted.

Job security

“We demand job security. The resource persons have been working for 18 years. None of them should be removed from services,” said union honorary president P. Mani who led the protest.

The government had promised joining the women in SHGs, getting them bank loans and implementing government schemes. But, they still remain on paper, she added.

Referring to the GO on payment of honorarium of ₹3,000 that was issued in November 2018, she said only a few were paid by March 2019.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured that a salary of ₹10,000 would be paid to the resource persons during his padayatra in the run-up to the general elections last year. The government kept his promise by increasing the salary, but it is yet to be implemented,” Ms. Mani pointed out.