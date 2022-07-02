Mentally challenged girl ‘gang-raped’ at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

Police pick up suspected persons for questioning

A 20-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons at Old Gajuwaka area here. The incident came to light after Gajuwaka police registered a case following a complaint from the family members of the victim late on Friday night.

According to reports, the three accused are said to be employees of a two-wheeler showroom-cum-service centre. Apparently, the girl’s father is also an employee at the same office. All the persons reside in the quarters given by the office, in the same building.

Police said that the victim girl stays in the house alone, as her parents leave for work and her sister goes to a college. Police suspect that three persons have allegedly raped the girl with the support of another woman, who stays nearby her house. The suspected persons were picked up for questioning.

Inspector of Gajuwaka Police Station, Malleswara Rao, said that based on the complaint, they have registered a case and are ascertaining facts for further investigation, which is under progress. He also said that the victim girl was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for medical examination.

TDP condemns incident

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) mahila wing member S. Anantha Lakshmi called on the family members of the girl and demanded that the police initiate strict action against the culprits responsible for the incident.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and in-charge of Gajuwaka constituency, Kona Thata Rao, also condemned the incident. He also met Assistant Commissioner of Police (Disha PS) Prem Kajal and demanded strict action.