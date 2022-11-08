Mega beach cleaning drive organised by HPCL-VR in Visakhapatnam

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited – Visakh Refinery, organised a mega beach cleaning drive at Sagar Nagar here on Tuesday morning.

Inaugurating the drive, Pushp Kumar Joshi, CMD of HPCL said that the oceans are life savers and they need to be cared, as they provide food and oxygen to humanity in large quantities.

He advised the HPCL staff to be a part of the preservation and conservation of the sea by keeping the coastal area clean.

HPCL’s CGM K. Nagesh said that with the cooperation of GVMC and District Collector, they have adopted the Sagar Nagar beach and have taken up the responsibility of cleaning it.

HPCL’s EDs V. Ratan Raj, P. Veerabhadra Rao, R. Ramakrishna and others participated in the programme.