Meeting on security and protection of offshore assets organised in Visakhapatnam

Eastern Naval Command chief chairs the meeting

Eastern Naval Command chief chairs the meeting

The 46th Regional Contingency Committee Meeting to review the security and protection of offshore assets was conducted at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, ENC, and was attended by representatives from various stakeholders such as Indian Navy, Indian Coast Gurad, CISF, IB, Marine Police, State Police, Customs, Fisheries, ONGC and other oil authorities.

The Regional Contingency Committee Meeting is conducted biannually in rotation by the Indian Navy and oil producing agencies to discuss the offshore security measures and protection of oil rigs.

The challenges faced by oil rigs were discussed and workable solutions have been suggested by the supporting agencies.