GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association fears impact of recent drug seizure in Visakhapatnam

Members of the association blame Visakhapatnam Container Terminal Private Limited for failing to take proper security measures

March 24, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
President of AP Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association Vasupalli Janakiram interacting with media at Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

President of AP Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association Vasupalli Janakiram interacting with media at Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Members of Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association expressed fear over the impact of the recent container consisting of narcotics in 25,000 kg of inactive dried yeast on the fishing and aqua industry. The members also attributed the incident to the failure in taking proper security arrangements by the Visakhapatnam Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL).

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, president of A.P. Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association Vasupalli Janakiram said that as many as 766 fishermen from the city had given their lands to build the VCTPL. Still many of them are yet to receive pattas, he said. Now, the VCTPL has become a spotlight as such huge quantity of suspected narcotics were seized from a container. This is a failure of the VCTPL and Customs officials, he said. Mr. Janakiram said that the VCTPL should be temporarily closed and reopened only after all additional security measures are kept in place.

Mr Janakiram alleged that such incidents may further leave an impact on the aqua industry. He expressed fears that this will cause suspicion and doubts among the officials on possible transportation of drugs in the name of marine or aqua exports by the shipping industries. The Central agencies should take a serious note of the issue and initiate action against those responsible, he said.

Association representatives D. Polayya, G. Danayya and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.