Mayor lauds nurses for their service during pandemic

‘They are serving patients ignoring threat to their lives’

The birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale was celebrated as International Nurses Day at various hospitals in the city on Wednesday.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari extended wishes to the nursing staff at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS). She led the staff in applauding the nurses for extending yeoman services during the COVID-19 pandemic, ignoring the threat to their own lives. The Mayor cut a cake and distributed it among the nurses. She felicitated some nurses to mark the occasion.

VIMS Director K. Rambabu spoke on the importance of the day. He commended the Mayor for her visit and appreciation of the nurses, who have been rendering selfless services since the outbreak of COVID-19. He said that her visit and appreciation would inspire the nurses to do their best.

Contract Staff Nurses, working in various teaching hospitals, staged a peaceful protest in KGH on Wednesday demanding regularisation of their services and implementation of the ‘equal pay for equal work’ rule. The protest was organised under the aegis of the Nursing Officers Association (Andhra Pradesh).

GITAM Deemed-to-be University has celebrated the International Nurses and Midwives Day by paying floral tributes to Florence Nightingale at GITAM girls hostel. Principal Kanakalakshmi said that as hospitalisations increase due to the pandemic, nurses are playing a crucial role in taking care of each and every patient.