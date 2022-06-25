Mayor irked over poor maintenance of Sivaji Park in Visakhapatnam

She directs officials to complete all repairs works in a month

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari expressed displeasure over the maintenance of Sivaji Park near MVP Kalyanamandapam in the city on Saturday. The Mayor inspected the parks in Zone III and she interacted with the senior citizens and a few walkers and took their feedback.

She said that Sivaji Park, spread over 20 acres in Zone III, has a special significance since a long time and is a hangout spot for the locals, walkers, elderly persons and children. It has all the amenities, but the maintenance is very poor, she said.

“The fountain, walking tracks, seating chairs, electric lights are completely damaged. A number of unwanted plants have grown here. Who will come to the park if the amenities are in such a condition?” she asked the officials.

The Mayor directed the authorities to repair the fountain immediately. All the amenities which were damaged should be revamped. She also directed the officials to cut the unwanted plants and develop proper greenery. She also asked the officials to complete all the repair works in a month.

Assistant Director (Horticulture) M. Damodara Rao, Zonal Commissioner Siva Prasad and others were present.