Margasira Utsavam: special darshan tickets will be available at temple counters, says EO

Devotees coming to have darshan of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi at Burujupeta, from the rural areas of the district and also from far-off places can purchase special darshan tickets at the counters near the temple.

Temple Executive Office S.J. Madhavi said in a statement on Sunday that the decision was taken in view of the difficulties being faced by devotees from distant places to take slots at the designated places in the city for darshan of the deity during the ongoing month-long annual Margasira Utsavam.

The special darshan ₹100 tickets will be issued at the counters.