Maoists extend support to the strike of Anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh

December 18, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

CPI (Maoist) Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee on Monday informed that their committee will extend full support to Anganwadi workers across the State, and their ongoing protests against the government for failing to address their list of 19 key demands.

The committee secretary Ganesh, in a release on Monday, said that Anganwadi workers should continue their protest until the government addressed their demands.

Mr. Ganesh said that YSR Congress Party had promised to create 2.65 lakh jobs and increase salaries of Anganwadi workers. But, after coming to power, the party forgot all the poll promises, he said.

“Around 1.06 lakh Anganwadi workers including their helpers, are doing their work in every village in the State with very low salaries. They submitted a memorandum to the government before calling for the State-wide bandh from December 8. The government did not address their demands. We appeal to the public leaders and communities to support the Anganwadi workers,” Mr. Ganesh said in a statement.