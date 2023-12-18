GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maoists extend support to the strike of Anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh

December 18, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

CPI (Maoist) Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee on Monday informed that their committee will extend full support to Anganwadi workers across the State, and their ongoing protests against the government for failing to address their list of 19 key demands.

The committee secretary Ganesh, in a release on Monday, said that Anganwadi workers should continue their protest until the government addressed their demands.

Mr. Ganesh said that YSR Congress Party had promised to create 2.65 lakh jobs and increase salaries of Anganwadi workers. But, after coming to power, the party forgot all the poll promises, he said.

“Around 1.06 lakh Anganwadi workers including their helpers, are doing their work in every village in the State with very low salaries. They submitted a memorandum to the government before calling for the State-wide bandh from December 8. The government did not address their demands. We appeal to the public leaders and communities to support the Anganwadi workers,” Mr. Ganesh said in a statement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.