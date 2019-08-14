Man robbed of ₹87,000 on bank premises

A three-member gang reportedly robbed a man of ₹87,000 when he had come to deposit the money in a bank, in Gajuwaka area on Tuesday.

According to sources, a man named Yedukondalu went to a public sector bank at 12.15 p.m. to deposit ₹87,000 in cash, and was filling the deposit form. The three-member gang, in a bid to distract Mr. Yedukondalu, reportedly dropped some ₹10 and ₹20 notes on the floor and asked him to check if it was his money. When Mr. Yedukondalu bent to pick up the notes, the gang fled with the cash.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered a case. The robbery was captured by a CCTVs inside the branch. Police retrieved the footage and launched a search for the gang, which is believed to have come from other State.