Visakhapatnam

Man ‘murders’ younger brother at Makavarapalem

A man allegedly murdered his younger brother suspecting that he had an extranarital relationship with his wife at G.Koduru village under Makavarapalem police station limits in the Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Friday.

According to reports, one V. Suri Apparao (30) suspected an affair between his brother V. Naga Ramana (23) and his wife.

Suri Apparao reportedly strangulated Naga Ramana to death while he was sleeping.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused. Case was registered.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2021 6:53:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/man-murders-younger-brother-at-makavarapalem/article36652517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY