Man ‘killed’ by family members

A 30-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his mother, sister and brother-in-law, by beating him with a grinding stone in his house at Ramachandra Nagar in Akkayyapalem area under IV Town police station limits here on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as K. Ashok Varma (30).
According to complaint received by the police, Ashok Varma was reportedly a habitual drinker and used to fight with his family members very often.
‘Inebriated condition’
On Saturday night, he reportedly entered into a heated argument after reaching home in an inebriated condition. His mother K, Varalakshmi, sister Sridevi and brother-in-law Venkateswar Raju allegedly beat him up severely, following which he succumbed to his injuries, according to sources.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (East sub division) J. Kulasekhar and IV Town Circle Inspector Prem Kumar inspected the crime scene.
Cases have been booked. Investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath