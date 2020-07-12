Man ‘killed’ by family members

A 30-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his mother, sister and brother-in-law, by beating him with a grinding stone in his house at Ramachandra Nagar in Akkayyapalem area under IV Town police station limits here on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as K. Ashok Varma (30).

According to complaint received by the police, Ashok Varma was reportedly a habitual drinker and used to fight with his family members very often.

‘Inebriated condition’

On Saturday night, he reportedly entered into a heated argument after reaching home in an inebriated condition. His mother K, Varalakshmi, sister Sridevi and brother-in-law Venkateswar Raju allegedly beat him up severely, following which he succumbed to his injuries, according to sources.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East sub division) J. Kulasekhar and IV Town Circle Inspector Prem Kumar inspected the crime scene.

Cases have been booked. Investigation is on.