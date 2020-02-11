Man ‘dupes’ people of ₹11.5 lakh over dealership offer

The cybercrime police on Monday arrested 32-year-old S. Abdul Mufeez on charge of duping many people to the tune of ₹11.5 lakh on the pretext of recruiting dealers for herbal product business.

According to cybercrime police station Inspector V. Gopinath, Abdul Mufeez, a native of Kurnool, had posted an advertisement pertaining to recruitment of distributors for herbal and Ayurveda products, in a newspaper. Md. Hidayatullah from the city came across the advertisement and contacted Adbul Mufeez.

Modus operandi

“Mufeez allegedly asked Hidayatullah to deposit ₹1 lakh in his bank account for the dealership and the latter had complied. Hidayatullah realised that he had been duped as he didn’t get any product. He lodged a complaint,” Mr. Gopinath said.

Acting on the complaint, the cybercrime police began investigation and finally, nabbed the Mufeez.

“Investigation revealed that Mufeez had duped many people from Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Vizianagaram districts and Telangana. Mufeez has allegedly duped gullible people to the tune of ₹11.5 lakh by promising them dealership of herbal products,” Mr. Gopinath said, adding that the cybercrime police have recovered ₹34,000 in cash and three cellphones among other things from the accused.

The police are investigating the case to ascertain how many people were duped by the accused.