Man charred to death as hut catches fire

A 70-year-old man died of burns that he sustained after the hut in which he was living was engulfed in fire at Nathavaram mandal in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the thatched hut caught fire from the bonfire that the deceased had lit to keep himself warm.

The deceased was identified as R.N. Murthy. The hut was gutted and one cow near the hut was also burnt alive in the incident. A case was registered and investigation is on. The man was living alone.