Visakhapatnam

Man charred to death as hut catches fire

A 70-year-old man died of burns that he sustained after the hut in which he was living was engulfed in fire at Nathavaram mandal in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the thatched hut caught fire from the bonfire that the deceased had lit to keep himself warm.

The deceased was identified as R.N. Murthy. The hut was gutted and one cow near the hut was also burnt alive in the incident. A case was registered and investigation is on. The man was living alone.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 9:22:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/man-charred-to-death-as-hut-catches-fire/article33661249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY