GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested, booty recovered in Visakhapatnam

February 23, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested a notorious ex-offender who had allegedly committed house break-ins at eight places in the city, including Madhuranagar, Gajuwaka, Sheela Nagar, Hanumanthuwaka and Arilova. The police have recovered property worth around ₹13 lakh from him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Venkata Ratnam said that the accused named K. Srinivas alias Krish, a native of Nidadavolu in West Godavari district, had been committing house break-ins by day. Among the eight crimes, seven were committed this year alone. Based on the complaints, Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar formed special teams, which caught the offender.

The accused was involved in around 152 property offence crimes in Telangana, Karnataka, Goa, Tamil Nadu and other States, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.