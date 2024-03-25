Male giraffe dies in Vizag zoo, proposals submitted to bring two more

March 25, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 12-year-old male giraffe named Beacon died in the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) on Sunday (March 24), according to an official release, here on Monday. Beacon was brought from Negera zoo, Malaysia, to the IGZP in 2013. The cause of death is due to cardio pulmonary failure as per the post-mortem report submitted by the zoo veterinary assistant surgeon.

“The animal was under continuous treatment for the past one year and we have made every possible effort to treat the animal. Regular diagnosis testing, specific treatment and consultation with experts in the field were taken up on a regular basis. Timely reports on the health status of animal was also being sent to the higher authorities in the department and guidance was taken in this regard,” the official release stated.

“Many national and international expert wildlife veterinarians have also been consulted for the treatment of the animal. However, despite the treatment and all efforts to improve its health, the animal was losing its body condition from past two months and it died,” the release said.

Beacon was an important animal to the Vizag zoo and its visitors. Generally, the average lifespan of a giraffe in most Indian zoo’s is around 15-17 years. “Two giraffes will soon be brought from Alipore zoo, Kolkata, to the Visakhapatnam zoo for which proposals have been submitted to higher authorities and we are likely to get permission soon,” the release added.