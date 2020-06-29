Maharaja Vikram Deo’s birth anniversary observed

Kalinga Odia Academy, an organisation for upholding cultural heritage and promoting art and literature, organised the 151st birth anniversary celebration of Raja Vikram Deo Verma of Jeypore Royalty, on Sunday.
Floral tributes were offered to Raja Vikram Deo Verma at his statue on Andhra University premises. He had played a major role in the development of education in Andhra and Odisha.
In the formative years of AU, he had contributed ₹1 lakh per annum to Andhra University. He was awarded D.Litt and was pro-chancellor of the university.
Mayank Devi of erstwhile royal family of Jeypore and INTACH president Vizag, Registrar of Andhra University Krishna Mohan, founder secretary of the academy S.N. Behera and others were present.
Vikram Deo’s grandson Vibhuti Bhushan Deo, his wife Sarika Devi and their family members also garlanded the statue and paid rich tributes. Maharani Sarika Devi recalled the contribution of Vikram Deo towards the promotion of education. He had not only donated his lands to the university but also funded construction of some of the buildings in the university. She called upon the gathering to live up to the ideals shown by Vikram Deo.
Kranthi Pictures proprietor N.V. Reddy and advocate V. Srinivas were among those who were present.
